Caf Confederation Cup: Recovered Mutebi ready to steer KCCA FC past AS Kigali

The veteran tactician now says he has recovered well from Covid-19 and is ready to lead his charges to the next stage

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has vowed to help the team get past AS Kigali in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kasasiro Boys will be seeking to overturn a 2-0 deficit, which was awarded to AS Kigali after the team failed to raise a quorum of 15 players during the first leg which was canceled.

Mutebi, did not travel to Kigali for the first leg as he was among the officials and players affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but he has now tested negative and returned to lead the side in the second leg set for Wednesday at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala.

“It is mission possible,” Mutebi said as quoted by Daily Monitor. “I’m fully recovered from Covid-19 and I can’t tell you the joy I have working with my team again; we believe we can make it.”

Mutebi continued: “Our game plan has never diverted away from attacking football, expect that and more when we meet Kigali, we won’t be under pressure to score early but goals must rain.”

Apart from Mutebi, others are affected by Covid-19 but have now returned negative results ahead of the clash include his assistants Badru Kaddu, Moses Oloya, Jackson Magera, players Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Mazengo, Hassan Matovu, Samson Kigozi, and Hassan Musana.

On Saturday, KCCA confirmed the players and officials already in camp had returned negative results ahead of the fixture.

“All the players and officials in camp have undergone Covid-19 testing and returned negative results,” the club said on their official website.

“The camp has been organised in line with preparations for the Confederation Cup return leg game between KCCA and AS Kigali on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.”

Despite the problems they are facing, midfielder Ashraf Mugume is confident they will turn the tables and advance to the next stage.

The Kasasiro Boys got a bye in the first preliminary round and will face the Rwandan side who eliminated Orapa United of Botswana. AS Kigali lost the first leg played in Gaborone 2-1 before returning to Kigali to manage a 2-2 draw and advance on the away goals rule.