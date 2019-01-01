Caf Confederation Cup: Proline's African adventure ended by Al Nasr

The Uganda outfit conceded twice at home against the visitors to bow out of Africa's second-tier competition

Proline FC's adventure in the Caf Confederation Cup came to a painful end after they fell 2-0 at home against Al Nasr.

In the first leg played in Libya, the Uganda outfit forced the hosts to a 2-2 draw and a goalless draw at home could have been enough to send the debutants to the group stages of the competition.

A blunder by Bernard Muwanga in the fifth minute gifted Almaryami Khalid a chance to give the visitors a deserved lead. The goal was a wake-up call for the hosts, but they could not get an equalizer in the first half.

The closest Proline had come in the first half was a perfect effort by Bright Anukani. Despite beating the custodian, the forward's effort bounced off the woodwork to safety.

Al Nasr continued to push for a second goal despite having an advantage, and their efforts paid dividends in the 61st minute when Osama Ibrahim Albedwi capitalized on poor defending to extend the aggregate score to 4-2.

Proline, who were making their debut in the Caf CC, will now have to focus on domestic competition for honours. They are currently placed at the bottom of the table having won two games and lost six from eight games played.