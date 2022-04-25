Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi hits out at Simba SC's 'bad coffee' and alleged fabrication

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has once again hit out at Simba SC of Tanzania, after he masterminded their exit from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Pirates had secured a 4-3 penalty shootout win at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. The two teams had tied 1-1 in normal and extra time (on aggregate), forcing the game to be decided on penalties.

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori turned into the hero for the Buccaneers saving one penalty and converting the decisive one and helped his side reach the last four of the competition.

After Pirates lost the first leg meeting 1-0 away in Tanzania, an angry Ncikazi accused Simba of poor hospitality, alleging the Buccaneers were “treated like animals”.

Though, Simba, through their CEO Gonzalez Barbara came out to deny the allegations. Ncikazi has once again hit out at the team, accusing them of fabricating their side of the story.

What did Ncikazi say?

“They’ve got good energy to do all the fabrications; [they must] channel all that energy to the right direction by working on the team to be successful so that they can play away and play a fair game,” Ncikazi told the media as quoted by Sowetan.

“What they do in their country isn’t football but it’s their strategy. They’ve got people that have degrees from London but that's not football-related, channel that to football.

“I have never seen people that aren’t wrong in any scenario. We’re not the only team that had issues about them. I think all teams that have visited that country and that team, they’ve had issues but for them to come out and deny, even saying ‘when teams come there we offer them coffee’.

‘They have really bad coffee’

“If coffee is what they offered us, then they have really bad coffee.

“I am okay with that coffee. They’re well-schooled because they’re articulate in their fabrication of everything that happened there. My only concern is that this isn't good for them, they play so well at home and when they go away they don't win, for me, that’s an indication that something wrong happens there.”

Pirates will now face Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya in the last four of the competition.