Caf Confederation Cup: Kizito explains how KCCA FC can outwit AS Kigali

The midfielder believes working as a solid unit and converting chances into goals is the only way to ensure they emerge as winners

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) midfielder Keziron Kizito has explained how they can earn victory against AS Kigali in a Caf Confederation Cup tie.

KCCA will welcome the Rwandan side on January 6 and Kizito believes being clinical in front of goal can certainly ensure they win the tie that will be held at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

“Everyone in the team is focussed,” Kizito said according to Football256. “For the return leg, we have to work as a team and make sure we finish our chances in the game.

“The boys are in a positive mood and confident because with the work we have put in, we are confident we can get over the task and advance to the next level.

“The team being together in the camp helps us to bond more, because if you’re working as a team you need to build important chemistry.

“We are definitely getting to know and understand each other better and focus since you are aiming at a specific goal, it makes it easy to overcome the challenge.”

Kizito’s explanation on how to pull a victory came after his teammate Ashraf Mugume spoke about a possible KCCA debut at the continental stage.

“I am just going to turn what we have been taught by coaches into action when I happen to get a chance because our team is strong, you can’t be very sure about whether you will play or not,” Mugume said in a separate interview. “But if I get that chance, I am ready to give 100%. It will be my first time playing in this tournament and I will be very happy if I get that chance and take the team to the next level.

“Everyone is in good shape and ready for the game and the camp has helped us to get more time together. We are very ready, everyone is positive and just waiting for the day.”

AS Kigali were awarded a walkover in the first leg after the Kasasiro Boys were dealt a blow as 12 players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coach Mike Mutebi, his assistant Badru Kabuye, goalkeeping coach Moses Oloya, first-team coach Jackson Magera, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Mazengo, Hassan Matovu, Samson Kigozi, and Hassan Musana were the ones who were sidelined by Covid-19.