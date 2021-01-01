Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC’s positive news ahead of decisive AS Kigali clash

The Kasasiro Boys have reported players and officials in camp have tested negative as they prepare to face the Rwandese outfit

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have confirmed players in training for their Caf Confederation Cup clash against AS Kigali have returned negative Covid-19 results.

The Kasasiro Boys suffered a huge blow ahead of the first leg fixture in Kigali, Rwanda, after eight of their first-team squad members, including coach Mike Mutebi, tested positive for Covid-19 and as such did not travel for the away clash.

The team was further affected while in Kigali as two of their players also tested positive for the virus, prompting Caf to cancel the fixture and award it to AS Kigali - 2-0 - because KCCA were not able to raise a quad of 15 players as required by Caf rules.

The former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions have now confirmed they have resumed training for the return leg contest set for Kampala on Wednesday, January 6, and that all players in camp, including the officials, have tested negative.

“All the players and officials in camp have undergone Covid-19 testing and returned negative results,” the club said on their official website.

“The camp has been organised in line with preparations for the Confederation Cup return leg game between KCCA and AS Kigali on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

“The team entered camp on Saturday, January 2, and will start training at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, the venue of Wednesday game.

“Upon arrival, the players immediately went in for a brief meeting enlightening on the Covid-19 pandemic that was addressed by the team doctor Ivan Ssewanyana who urged players to follow all Ministry of Health Guidelines while in camp.

“While talking to the players, assistant coach Morley Byekwaso urged them to be more vigilant and alert about the guidelines governing Covid- 19 while in camp.”

KCCA have, however, not confirmed whether the players and officials left behind before they travelled to Kigali for the first leg meeting have also returned negative results.

Apart from coach Mutebi, others affected by Covid-19 are assistant coach Badru Kabuye, goalkeeping coach Moses Oloya, first-team coach Jackson Magera, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Mazengo, Hassan Matovu, Samson Kigozi, and Hassan Musana.