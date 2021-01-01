Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC will not change style vs AS Kigali – Mutebi

The veteran tactician now says they will not be desperate when they face the Rwandan outfit but will come out on top

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has maintained the team will stick to their style of play when they take on AS Kigali in their Caf Confederation Cup match on Wednesday.

The Kasasiro Boys will head into the return leg fixture 2-0 down, this is after AS Kigali were awarded the first leg match after the former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions failed to raise the required quorum of 15 players to start the match.

KCCA headed into the match minus 12 first team players and three officials led by coach Mutebi, who had tested positive for Covid-19, as the team prepared to leave Kampala.

And while in Kigali, two more players also returned positive results, and thus Caf decided to cancel the match and award it to AS Kigali on a 2-0-win basis.

With the return leg now set for St Mary’s Kitende, Mutebi, who has already recovered from the virus, has now said the team will apply their usual tactics since it will help them to overturn the result and qualify for the next stage.

“We have everybody available and it is a huge task, they got an advantage back home by not playing but getting the two goals, so now it is up to us to do the same thing, try to win and qualify,” Mutebi told KCCA TV.

“We are not going to change the way we play; we are going to play the way we have been playing what has made us be above others, we don’t want to look desperate, we will play our way, and in that way, it will help us pick the result we want and qualify.”

Apart from Mutebi, others who were affected by Covid-19 but have now returned negative results include his assistants Badru Kaddu, Moses Oloya, Jackson Magera, players Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Mazengo, Hassan Matovu, Samson Kigozi, and Hassan Musana.

On Saturday, KCCA confirmed the players and officials already in camp had returned negative results ahead of the fixture.

“All the players and officials in camp have undergone Covid-19 testing and returned negative results,” the club said on their official website.

“The camp has been organised in line with preparations for the Confederation Cup return leg game between KCCA and AS Kigali on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.”

Despite the problems they are facing, midfielder Ashraf Mugume is confident they will turn the tables and advance to the next stage.

The Kasasiro Boys got a bye in the first preliminary round and will face the Rwandan side who eliminated Orapa United of Botswana. AS Kigali lost the first leg played in Gaborone 2-1 before returning to Kigali to manage a 2-2 draw and advance on the away goals rule.