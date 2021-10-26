Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo believes drawing Congolese outfit As Otoho in the Caf Confederation Cup is a fair result for the club.

After the draw conducted on Tuesday afternoon, the Kenyan heavyweights will have to get past the Central Africans in the playoff round to get into the group stage of Africa's second-tier competition.

Otoho dropped out of the Champions League owing to a 4-2 aggregate loss to Petro Atletico of Angola in the first round.

After being held to a 2-2 draw at home, they fell 2-0 away and dropped down. They are not new to the Caf CC having reached the group stage in the 2018/19 season.

'A fair draw to Gor Mahia'

"This is a fair draw for us because first, they are not a super power name in Africa, and in general Congo and Democratic Republic of Congo teams have been, recently, struggling," Omollo told Goal on Tuesday.

"So I believe it is a fair pairing for us, we cannot complain. We are also starting away, meaning we have an advantage.

"There is enough time for us to prepare; we will watch their videos, try to analyse them, we know their strong and weak points so that it will be easier for us to know what to do when we meet them."

Will new players feature?

The tactician has further commented on the possibility of involving new players in the fixture.

"It is quite unfortunate that we will not be able to use new players unless we qualify to the group stage," Omollo continued.

"We have no option but to work with the available 17 players. It is a thin squad, but of course, there is quality which I believe will be enough to give us what we need to advance.

"Lest we forget, these are the same players who helped us defeat Al-Ahly Merowe in the initial round. They will also help us make it to the next stage of the competition."

The first leg will be on the weekend of November 28 with the second leg taking place a week later.