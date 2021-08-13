The Kenyan representatives are among the top-ranked clubs that will begin their campaign in the following round

Kenya's Gor Mahia have been exempted from the initial round of the 2021/22 Caf Confederation Cup as they are among the top-ranked teams.

Gor Mahia, who are starting in the continent's second-tier for the first time in four years, will join the rest in the second round.

After winning the Premier League title since 2017, Gor Mahia have been starting in the Champions League before dropping to the Confederation Cup.

This time, they will wait to see who their second-round rival will be after a winner emerges from the Atlabara FC vs Al Ahly Merowe FC fixture.

Atlabara - who were part of the Cecafa Kagame Club Championship in Tanzania before they were eliminated, will face Merowe from their northern neighbour Sudan.

Meanwhile, Tanzania's Biashara United - led by Kenyan coach Francis Baraza - will face off with Djibouti's FC Dikhil.

URA FC of Uganda, after making technical changes recently, will begin their campaign with a game against Ethiopian Coffee FC.

RS Berkane of Morocco, Pyramids of Egypt, DR Congo's AS Vita Club and DC Motema Pembe, Cameroon's Coton Sport, Enyimba of Nigeria, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, Al Masry of Egypt, Algeria's JS Saoura, and Orlando Pirates of South Africa, as well as Primeiro de Agosto of Angola, are the other top-ranked teams exempted from the initial round and will join the competition directly in the second round.

First Round Fixtures:

US Ben Guerdane vs AS Police Niger

ASFAR vs Buffles FC

Diambars FC vs Wakirya Athletic Club

AS Ashanti Golden Boys vs Bayelsa United

ASCK vs Asac Concorde

Azam FC vs Horseed Sports Club

URA FC vs Ethiopian Coffee FC

Atlabara Junior vs AL Ahly Merowe

Futuro Kings FC vs Marumo Gallants FC

AS Mangasports vs Orapa United

Bomamuru FC vs Diables Noirs

Red Arrows FC vs Young Buffaloes FC

Olympique De Missiri-Sima vs AS Kigali

Binga FC vs MC Breweries

Asfa Yennenga vs FC San Pedro

FC Dikhil vs Biashara United

Hay Alwady Nyala vs Ahly Tripoli

CFFA vs Kabwe Warriors

Mafunzo FC vs GD Interclube