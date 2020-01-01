Caf Confederation Cup: Byekwaso confident KCCA FC will get positive result vs AS Kigali

The Garbage Collectors have only 14 players available for the game after 12 tested positive for Covid-19

KCCA FC assistant coach Morley Byekwaso says his charges are prepared to get a positive result in the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup against AS Kigali.

The Kasasiro Boys got a bye in the first preliminary round, and they will be away against their neighbours, who eliminated Orapa United of Botswana.

After falling 2-1 away, the Rwandan side won by a solitary goal at home and the aggregate score was 2-2, but the East African side advanced on the away goal rule.

More teams

"We arrived safely; we took one hour at the airport yesterday for testing but we are yet to receive our results which are coming hours from now," Byekwaso said ahead of the match.

"We are so prepared as usual; we want to see that we represent our club and our country very well. All the boys are determined, they are focused and the boys really want to make a difference in Wednesday’s game."

The Garbage Collectors will miss the services of Charles Lukwago, Hassan Matovu and Ali Mwirusi who are out owing to positive Covid-19 tests.

Other players who are already out owing to the aforementioned reason are Samson Kigozi, Brian Aheebwa, Hassan Musana, Kezironi Kizito, Denis Iguma and Stefano Mazengo.

It means the 13-time Ugandan Premier League champions have only 14 available players.

Byekwaso will be in charge owing to the absence of head coach Mike Mutebi, as well as Jackson Magera, Kaddu Badru and Moses Oloya.

Mutebi had initially pointed out the team is prepared to play their hosts.

"We are prepared and before we play AS Kigali, we would have played league matches including the last one against URA FC so that is going to give us good preparations," Mutebi told the club’s Online TV.

Article continues below

"But already, we are preparing well and of course we are playing the league matches and since this is a marathon we are flowing along and the team that is playing well and has tried to do things right is the team we are going to use."

The experienced tactician also confirmed Gift Ali remains sidelined although he did not state whether the club is expecting him to return soon.

"[Gift] Ali is out and maybe Joseph Bukenya will be back but the others have been in training well. I am hopeful the team that played last time out will largely represent us in the next game with the exception of Ali," he continued.