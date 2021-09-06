Caf Confederation Cup: Bayelsa United unruffled despite doubts over Ashanti Golden Boys game – Shaibu

Despite the happenings in the African country, the goalkeeper says his team will continue to prepare for the continental campaign

John Shaibu reveals Bayelsa United are still training despite the uncertainty surrounding their Caf Confederation Cup fixture against Guinea’s Ashanti Golden Boys.

The Yenagoa-based team is expected to travel to Stade Kankou Moussa, Siguiri – where they take on the 2021 Guinee Coupe Nationale runners-up in the preliminary round on Sunday.

However, the game may not go as planned owing to the backdrop of a reported coup d’etat attempt in the West African country.

Asked about the mood in Bayelsa’s camp owing to the reports from Guinea, the former Abia Warriors and Sunshine Stars player disclosed that Depreye Tebowe’s men are unruffled as they are still working hard even as Caf has not made a statement in that regard.

“What is happening there now is not pleasant at all and we hope things don’t go bad for our dear brothers over there. I heard the news yesterday and I was really scared. All we can do is pray for peace to reign in Guinea,” Shaibu told Goal.

“Considering our fixture this weekend, we are yet to receive any statement from the Confederation of African Football. So, we are still preparing very hard as usual.

“Even if the game is postponed, that will not stop us from training because we want to be in the best possible shape as we eye a place in the next round of the tournament.

“We are not in anyway distracted by what is happening in Guinea and I can tell you that our ambition remains to represent Nigeria well and hopefully reach the crucial stages of the championship."

Aside from becoming the first team from Nigeria’s second division to lift the prestigious cup since Dolphins FC's feat 20 years ago, the Yenagoa-based outfit will represent the West African nation in the Confederation Cup alongside Enyimba.

The 24-year-old had revealed that the youth and talent in his team's squad can take heart from the surprise triumph of Leicester City in the Premier League to rule Africa.

“Football is all about time and opportunity. Nobody gave us a chance in the first place to win the Aiteo Cup, yet we achieved that by defeating a top-flight team,” he told Goal.



“Now that we have this chance, we are looking forward to representing Nigeria well and we are not just going to make up the numbers.



“We have already commenced preparations for our campaign and with our youthful squad, we can do a Leicester City.

“We are drawing inspiration from them because no one gave them a chance to win the Premier League many seasons ago.

“Whether people call us underdogs or write us off, we don’t care. Our duty is to get on to the field of play and get the job done.”