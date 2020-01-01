Caf Confederation Cup: AS Kigali must win first leg vs KCCA FC – Nshimiyimana

The Rwandan outfit have already set their eyes on facing the Kassasiro Boys in the first leg planned for Nyamirambo Stadium

AS Kigali tactician Eric Nshimiyimana states they have already started preparations for their Caf Confederation Cup clash against KCCA FC.

The Rwandan outfit have been drawn to face the former Ugandan champions in the second round of the competition, with the first leg set for Kigali on December 22 or 23 and the return leg on January 5 or 6 in Kampala.

Nshimiyimana has now revealed they have started preparations for the match because they know how good KCCA are, and also vowed to make sure they use home ground advantage before the return leg.

“KCCA is a very good side with good quality players,” Nshimiyimana, who has been coach of AS Kigali for over six years, said as quoted by New Times.

“My plan is to start watching videos of their matches to gauge their style of play and tactics.

The 45-year-old tactician also explained the importance of winning the first leg at home by stating: “We have to make good use of home advantage if this team is to progress.”

AS Kigali made it to the next round of the competition on the away rule after eliminating Orapa of Botswana. After losing the first leg 2-1 away, AS Kigali returned home to win 1-0 courtesy of a goal scored by Nigerian striker Lawal Aboubakal and advanced after the tie finished 2-2 courtesy of their goal scored in the first leg.

On the other hand, KCCA were among the teams which received a bye to the next second round of the competition.

KCCA were confirmed as the nation’s Confederation Cup representatives when the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) cancelled the Uganda Cup, a tournament that normally produces the team to pick the continental slot.

Last season, KCCA were in the Champions League and were eliminated by Petro Atletico of Angola after a 1-1 draw in Kampala in September 2019 as they had registered a goalless draw in Luanda.

After the elimination of Vipers FC from the Champions League by Al-Hilal Omdurman on Sunday, it means the Kassasiro Boys are the only Ugandan team remaining in the continental competitions.

The 2019 champions have already started their UPL campaign with a 2-1 win over Bright Stars on Thursday.

Last season, AS Kigali were knocked out of the Confederation Cup in the first round by another Ugandan side, Proline FC.