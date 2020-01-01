Caf Confederation Cup: AS Kigali handed walkover after KCCA FC fail to raise quorum

12 players from the Garbage Collectors tested positive for Covid-19 and the team had no option but to travel with just 14

Confederation of African Football (Caf) have handed AS Kigali a walkover after KCCA FC failed to raise a required number of players for the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup game that was to be played on Wednesday.

The Kasasiro Boys have confirmed the new development while stating an organizing committee will be consulted later on for a final decision regarding the game.

The Garbage Collectors had to travel with 14 players after 12 tested positive for Covid-19 after their Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match against URA FC which they lost 2-1.

"According to the Caf Organizing Committee which is also in line with the FIFA laws of the game, each match must be played if the team has at least 11 players including a goalkeeper plus four substitutes," KCCA explained on their official website.

"If a team does not have the minimum number of players, 11 players including goalkeeper plus 4 substitutes, to play a match the team will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

"In exceptional circumstances, the organizing committee will be consulted for a final decision concerning the match."

Head coach Mike Mutebi also tested positive for the virus. Assistant coach Badru Kabuye, goalkeeping coach Moses Oloya and first-team coach Jackson Magera are among the members of the technical bench who are also infected by Covid-19.

Keeper Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Mazengo, Hassan Matovu, Samson Kigozi, and Hassan Musana are said to have returned positive tests ahead of the match against AS Kigali and had to be left behind.

Gift Ali, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, and John Revita are the players who have been sidelined by injuries, making KCCA's squad very thin.

The Kasasiro Boys got a bye in the first preliminary round, and they were scheduled to play away against their neighbours, who eliminated Orapa United of Botswana.

After falling 2-1 away, the Rwandan side won by a solitary goal at home and the aggregate score was 2-2, but the East African side advanced on the away goal rule.

After Wednesday's decision, it means AS Kigali have a 2-0 advantage. The return leg is to be played on January 6 in Kampala, Uganda.