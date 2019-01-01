Caf Champions League: Zesco United will carry the day against Zamalek SC - Lwandamina

The Zambian giants will host their Egyptian counterparts for Group A's third match on Saturday

Zesco United head coach George Lwandamina is hopeful his side will register a win against Zamalek during their Caf Champions League Group A match on Saturday.

Zesco will host the Egyptian side hoping to win their first match of the group stage after drawing and losing against Primeiro de Agosto and TP Mazembe in the first two matches. Lwandamina states they need to pick up a victory if they are to progress in the competition.

“We attach great importance to this game, especially after we didn’t do well in Angola [against Primeiro de Agosto] and at home [against TP Mazembe]. It is very clear if we are to progress in this competition, we have to win on Saturday,” Lwandamina was quoted by the club's Facebook page.

“I expect my players to work and sweat to get a victory. We have done a lot of work from the time we played TP Mazembe and identified key areas of the team where we didn’t do well. I am positive we will carry the day.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jacob Banda has outlined why they need nothing but victory against the five-time Champions League champions.

“The spirit in the camp is very high. This is a very crucial game for us because we know what a victory means for us in as far as progressing through the competition is concerned,” Banda said.

“We need to do well at home and make the fans happy.”

Zesco United's CEO Richard Mulenga said they are confident the players will triumph over their hosts in Ndola because they play for a bigger club in Zambia and in Africa at large.

"Over the years, we have transformed ourselves into one of the biggest clubs in the land and a force to be reckoned with on the continent. As such we have a lot of faith in the players and the technical staff ahead of this crucial encounter,” Mulenga said.

“I know we are still disappointed with the loss to TP Mazembe however, it is crucial for us to open a new page and win the remaining matches, starting with tomorrow’s game.

“As such, we as soccer fans need to unite and ensure we create a fantastic atmosphere for the team to be motivated. Progress for Zesco United is progress for the nation.”

Primeiro de Agosto will host TP Mazembe in the other Group A tie on Friday.