Caf Champions League: Zesco United did not deserve TP Mazembe loss - Carteron

The coach made the claim as he prepares his side to face the Zambian outfit in Ndola on Saturday

Zamalek SC head coach Patrice Carteron has claimed Zesco United did not deserve the 2-1 home defeat to TP Mazembe in their Caf Champions League Group A tie.

Group A has Zesco United, TP Mazembe, Primeiro de Agosto and Zamalek and the Zambian giants have yet to win a single match. They will host the Egyptian side on Saturday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and Carteron has sympathised with them for their matchday two defeat.

While Zesco were beaten by the DR Congo club on December 7, Zamalek registered a 2-0 win over Primeiro de Agosto to go second in the group.

“Firstly, I think it was very important for us to beat Primeiro de Agosto and get positive results. We know it is very difficult to get positive results more especially when you are travelling. We also know Zesco United desperately want a good result against us,” Carteron was quoted by Zesco United Facebook page as saying during his official Caf Champions League press conference.

“I watched their game against TP Mazembe and honestly they didn’t deserve to lose. I am expecting a tough but interesting game.”

Zamalek's captain Islam Gaber also revealed his expectations against the Zambian league champions in Ndola.

“Zesco United game is very important for Zamalek and as such, we need to focus and get a positive result. We know it would not be easy because they are a very strong and good team,” Gaber said.

Meanwhile, Team Ya Ziko's assistant coach Alfred Lupiya said their league win against Kabwe Youth Academy a week ago will help them face Zamalek with confidence.

“It is [the win] a morale booster for us before we face Zamalek, and you all know what Zamalek are made of,” Lupiya told CafOnline.

“We are coming from a loss against Nkana [1-0 defeat on December 14] but after winning 3-0 [against Kabwe Youth Academy], it has given us the impetus to play well against Zamalek.

“Had we lost against Kabwe Youth Academy we would have been in a lot of problems but I am sure we will now play well.”

Zesco United will still miss the services of Thabani Kamusoko who injured his leg during training and missed their match against TP Mazembe. Coach George Lwandamina is expected to field Kondwani Mtonga in Kamusoko's place.

The Ndola meeting will be the first involving Zesco United and Zamalek.