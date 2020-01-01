Caf Champions League wrap: Wydad thrash USM Alger, Zamalek and TP Mazembe draw

The Moroccan outfit defeated their Algerian counterparts with ease while the other continental fixture on Friday night ended goalless

Last year’s Caf Champions League finalists Wydad Casablanca won their third game of the group with a 3-1 win against Algerian outfit USM Alger at Stade Mohamed V to guarantee progress to the Round of 16.

Before kick-off, Wydad and USM were on six and two points respectively, and a loss at the hands of the visitors would have put Sebastien Desabre’s troops facing a nail-biting final game against Group C leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

First-half goals from Walid El Karti, Badie Aouk and Kasengu Kazadi saw the Moroccan side cruise into a comfortable lead at the break.

It stayed that way until a Mohamed Rabie Meftah strike with 11 minutes remaining saw the visitors reduce the deficit, but it was nothing more than a consolation at the home of their North African rivals.

Wydad are now a point behind Sundowns, who have 10 points, with the South African side facing Petro de Luanda on Saturday afternoon.

In the other game that held on Friday, Zamalek and Tout Puissant Mazembe played out a draw at the Cairo International Stadium.

It ended 0-0 with neither side breaking the deadlock despite having a plethora of attempts.

The hosts, who had 70 percent possession, couldn’t break down their visitors from DR Congo who carried a threat on the counter-attack despite their primary defensive tactics.

The stalemate means Zamalek, on eight points, couldn’t usurp the Ravens in first place in the group.

Thus, TP Mazembe remain top of Group A with 11 points going into the final round of matches.

The action in the Champions League continues on Saturday and Sunday, with several mouth-watering encounters to be held.