Caf Champions League: Winless Zesco United can still qualify - Lwandamina

The Zambian side was forced to a draw but the coach still believes all is not lost at the moment

Zesco United head coach George Lwandamina is confident they still have a chance of advancing in the Caf Champions League after a 1-1 draw against Zamalek SC at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

Quadri Kola scored to help Zesco United cancel out an early lead which the White Knights had taken through Mostafa Abdalla. The result sees the Zambian side sit third with two points, level with Primero de Agosto of Angola. They are only separated by goal difference.

TP Mazembe lead Group A with seven points while Zamalek are second with four points.

“We started the match very shaky. In the first 15 minutes, Zamalek put us under pressure and we looked unsettled. But we regrouped well and once we had our shape we looked better,” Lwandamina told CafOnline.

“We created a lot of chances, more especially in the first half but it is unfortunate we couldn’t score. I think both teams created chances and missed. We still have two games away to play and anything can happen.

“We still have hope [of qualification]. I’m not a mathematician so I cannot sit here and talk percentages. I’m a football man and I know in football it is always possible.”

On the other hand, Zamalek head coach Patrice Carteron was left infuriated by the many chances his side failed to convert and pick up a win.

“Firstly, I would like to say I’m very proud of my players. On Tuesday we played a very difficult match in Egypt and we had to fly overnight to Zambia. Physically, I knew we were going to have some challenges competing with Zesco United, but we were strong, and we competed very well,” Carteron said.

“We are creating chances and that pleases me, but we are not converting them. In my many years as a coach, I’ve never seen a situation whereby you create more than 15 chances and you only score one goal and draw.

“This is something we will have to work on. Now we have four points in the group and it is a good position. Our spirits have been lifted and we are looking forward to going back home and regroup.”

Article continues below

The Ndola encounter was the first-ever between the two sides in the Caf Champions League.