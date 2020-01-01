Caf Champions League: When is Al-Hilal vs Vipers SC and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the return leg clash between the Venoms and the Sudanese side set for Sunday

Al-Hilal and Vipers SC will face off yet again, this time in the return leg of the Caf Champions League match on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

The Venoms, who were making a return to the continental competition after being crowned Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions when the season was ended early owing to the coronavirus pandemic, failed to utilise home ground advantage as they lost the first leg 1-0 at St Mary’s Kitende.

The Sudanese outfit scored through a Bakhiet Hamid’s scorcher in the 25th minute to carry the day and the advantage going into the return leg which will now be played at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum.

Despite the disappointing result, Vipers coach Fred Kajoba believes it is not over yet and insists if they can rectify some of the mistakes he noticed in the first leg contest, then they can still win comfortably away to make it to the next round.

“It is disappointing that we couldn’t get the result we wanted,” Kajoba said after the match as quoted by the club’s official website. “We shall go back and reflect on where we didn’t do well.

“We still have the return leg next week and there’s a chance we can go there and look for a better result.”

Kajoba handed debuts to three players - defender Disan Galiwango, midfielder Jamil Kalisa, and striker Cesar Manzoki - while goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora started in goal with Bashir Asiku at right-back, Galiwango on the left while skipper Halid Lwaliwa and Geoffrey Wasswa completed the backline.

However, they were undone by Hamid’s goal and will now need to win by a 2-0 margin to advance to the next stage.

This was the first time Vipers were coming up against Al-Hilal but the second time they were taking on a club from the neighbouring nation of Sudan.

The winner on aggregate between Al-Hilal and Vipers will face either Ghana’s Asante Kotoko or FC Noudhibou from Mauritania.

When is the Caf Champions League?

The Caf Champions League return leg clash will kick-off at 13:00 on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels December 6 13:00 Al-Hilal vs Vipers SC NONE

Where is the Caf Champions League?

About Al-Hilal Stadium

Blue jewel stadium is a multi-purpose stadium, located in Omdurman, Khartoum State, Sudan.

It is mostly used for football matches and sometimes for athletics and it is the official stadium and home of Sudanese football club Al-Hilal Club and has a capacity of 65,000.

At the opening celebration on Friday, January 26, 1968, Al-Hilal played against the visiting Ghana Black Stars with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.