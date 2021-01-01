Caf Champions League: Simba SC to meet Akumu's Kaizer Chiefs in quarters

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will travel to South Africa for the first leg tie before hosting Amakhosi in mid-May at Benjamin Mkapa

Tanzania giants Simba SC have been drawn against South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Caf conducted the draws in Cairo on Wednesday as Wekundu wa Msimbazi were paired against Anthony Akumu's Premier Soccer League giants.

Elsewhere, Al Ahly face Mamelodi Sundowns, MC Alger will meet Wydad Casablanca, and CR Belouizdad of Algeria will square off against Tunisian giants Esperance.

The Tanzanian champions will travel south for the first leg tie that is expected to be played between May 14 and 15 before the second leg encounter to be hosted between May 21 and 22.

Simba had an impressive run in the group stages and topped a tough pool that included African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

They finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw and topped the pool with 13 points; two more than the reigning champions, the Red Devils.

Simba will hope to maintain the solidity they showed in the group stages where they only conceded two goals and kept four clean sheets as goalkeepers Aishi Manula and Beno Kakolanya were used between the sticks.

Mozambique winger Luis Miquissone - who scored a clinical goal against Al Ahly in matchday three to earn Simba a shocking 1-0 win - is expected to be the club's creative brain during the knockout stage.

Clatous Chama - who made it into the team of the week after his exploits in the 4-1 win against AS Vita in Dar es Salaam - is another star upon whom coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa will peg much hope.

Kenya defender Joash Onyango and Ivorian Pascal Wawa were solid at the back and they contributed immensely to the record that saw the upstarts concede the fewest number of goals in the group.

Taddeo Lwanga of Uganda is expected to be the main cog at the base of the midfield, although Jonas Mkude could offer stiff competition in his bid to reclaim the position from the Ugandan.

Da Rosa has preferred Chris Mugalu as his centre-forward to Meddie Kagere and John Bocco, and the DR Congo striker is largely expected to feature in the upcoming ties.

On the other hand, Amakhosi made it through to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group C where they faced Wydad AC, Horoya AC, and Petro Atletico.

Gavin Hunt's charges managed nine points after picking two wins, three draws, and a loss.