Caf Champions League: Simba SC signing Lwanga in squad to face FC Platinum

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have left Dar es Salaam on Friday for their first meeting against the hosts set for Harare

New signing Taddeo Lwanga has been named in the Simba SC squad for their Caf Champions League match against FC Platinum on December 22.

The Ugandan winger signed for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi on December 2 for an undisclosed fee after leaving Egyptian club Tanta SC but he is yet to feature for the team.

Goal can now reveal the Ugandan midfielder is among the 24-man squad named by coach Sven Vandenbroeck for the first leg fixture set for Tuesday in Harare.

Other players in the team are the Kenyan duo of defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Francis Kahata, striker Meddie Kagere and goalkeeper Aishi Manula.

On signing Lwanga, Simba said in a statement: “He has been signed to replace Gerson Fraga who recently underwent knee surgery due to an injury he picked earlier this season. Fraga will be out of action for more than six months so he was allowed to return to Brazil to oversee his treatment.”

In a recent interview, coach Vandenbroeck explained why he signed Lwanga.

“As you know, Gerson [Fraga] was ruled out for six to eight months meaning we had only one holding midfielder Jonas [Mkude],” Vandenbroeck explained as quoted by Daily News.

“This means Fraga will be missed for the whole season hence, we had to get another player to fill his void.

"I would have loved to have him [Fraga] for the whole season but unfortunately, he will not be able to play any game this season. It is unlucky for Fraga to be out of action for eight months and his contract expires at the end of the season.”

Simba eliminated Nigerian side Plateau United on a 1-0 aggregate scoreline while Platinum made it to the next round on a 4-1 aggregate win after knocking out Costa De Sol of Mozambique.

The first leg of the Simba vs Platinum game will be played on December 22 in Zimbabwe with the return leg planned for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on January 5 or 6, 2021.

Goalkeeper: Aishi Manula, Ally Salim, Beno Kakolanya.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Joash Onyango, and Pascal Wawa.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Taddeo Lwanga, Larry Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, and Clatous Chama.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Chris Mugalu, Miraji Athumani, Luis Miquissone, and Ibrahim Ajibu.