Caf Champions League: Rivers United, Asante Kotoko, Zamalek learn first round opponents

Nigerian, Ghanaian and Egyptian sides are set to participate in the first round that will commence next month across the continent

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Rivers United have been drawn to face Liberia’s Watanga FC in the first round of the 2022-23 Caf Champions League.

The draw ceremony which served up plenty of interesting match-ups took place on Tuesday at the Caf headquarters in Cairo.

Stanley Eguma’s men will host the Liberian First Division Kings at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium before flying to the West African country for the reverse fixture.

Nigeria’s second representatives Plateau United will lock horns with Gabon’s elite division side ASO Stade Mandji and victory on aggregate will see them book a place in the next round.

Elsewhere, Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have been pooled against Rail Club du Kadiogo. Rail Club booked a place in the competition having emerged as winners of the 2021–22 Burkinabe Premier League.

Meanwhile, Tusker were axed from the annual club championship as a result of the Fifa ban placed on Kenya.

The East Africans are serving an indefinite ban from the world governing body over alleged government interference in the running of the country’s football federation.

As a result of this ban, the Brewers who are the reigning Kenyan Premier League kings will play no part.

Elsewhere, Egyptian side Zamalek must negotiate their way past Chadian side Elect-Sport FC for a chance in their bid to emerge as African champions.

The first leg will be held between September 9 to 11, 2022 while the second leg will take place from September 16 to 18, 2022.

Wydad Casablanca are the reigning African champions having silenced Egyptian side Al Ahly in the final played at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca on May 30, 2022.

Apart from Kenyan teams ruled out due to Fifa ban, teams from Zimbabwe, Cape Verde, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Namibia, and Reunion did not enter for the Caf Champions League.



FIRST ROUND FIXTURES IN FULL

KMKM SC vs Al Ahli Tripoli

Flambeau de centre vs Al Ittihad

Elect Sport vs Zamalek

Club Deportivo Mongomo vs Djoliba

Bo Rangers vs CR Belouizdad

Zalan FC Rumbek vs Youn Africans

St. George vs Al Hilak

Arta Solar vs Al Merrikh

Rivers United vs Watanga FC

ASO Stade Mandji vs Plateau United

ASN Nigelec vs Super Olympien

APR vs US Monastririenne

Olympic Real de Bangui vs Vipers

Volcan club de Moroni vs La Passe

Coton Sport Beni vs ASEC mIMOSAS

Hawks vs Horoya

Asko de Kara vs FC Nouadhibou

Casamance SC vs JS Kabylie

Gaborone vs AS Vita Club

Rail Club vs Asante Kotoko

Matlama vs Cotin Sport FC

CFFA vs Royal Leopard

Nyasa Bullets vs Simba

Red Arrows vs CD Primero Agosto