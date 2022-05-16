Caf Champions League: Mosimane’s Al Ahly make decision on final against Wydad Casablanca

Al Ahly have declared they will play the Caf Champions League final against Wydad Casablanca despite their concerns over the choice of Mohamed V Stadium as the venue for the showdown.

The Egyptian giants have, however, stated some regulations must be adhered to in order to have a fair contest during Africa's biggest club match.

"The club will play the Caf Champions League final no matter where the game is held, guided by the club's values and traditions," Al Ahly’s statement read.

"We did not receive any statements confirming the details of the game. Al Ahly adhere to its legitimate demands and will request specific regulations to ensure justice between the two competing teams in the final, which will be the headline of the biggest competition in Africa."

Recently, the reigning African champions appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the choice of Casablanca as the host city of the match.

"The club decided to take the dispute to CAS and escalate the situation after all the negative matters in organizing Caf competitions, which do not have specific regulations for a long time," the statement added.

"The club demands CAS to determine the case before the date of the final. The club wants the game to be held in a neutral venue or to be postponed until determining the situation by CAS, to provide equal opportunities for the two competing teams.

"Whatever the outcome of the situation, the club will continue proceeding with its complaint to CAS as the club has a role to do for our beloved continent based on the continental and international value of the club that will participate in the final for the 15th time in history.

"The club is looking forward to having the support of the national and international organizations in correcting what has been happening and providing the best for football in Africa, regarding the competitions and football venues. Our beloved continent that has produced some of the finest talents in the world, deserves the best on all levels."

The Cairo club has also promised to unearth what it calls ‘hidden details’ concerning Caf after the final slated for May 30.

"Al Ahly will host an international press conference after the Caf Champions League final to uncover all the hidden details related to Caf's decision that contradicts all fair play standards," the club said.

"Also to stress all the unacceptable mistakes that were included in official statements of all parties, regarding this issue."

As they prepare for the showdown against Wydad Casablanca, the team’s hierarchy passed a vote of confidence on Pitso Mosimane and his team.

"Al Ahly’s board would like to express its ultimate confidence in our first team, its coaching staff, and administrative staff," it concluded.

"That they are all capable of achieving success under any circumstances, no matter where they are playing in Africa, and that they are all aware of the responsibility they are carrying to make our beloved fans proud and happy."

Al Ahly defeated ES Setif of Algeria in the semis to reach another final of Africa’s premier club competition.