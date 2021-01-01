Caf Champions League: Miquissone can only leave Simba SC for 1m euros – Manara

The Msimbazi giants have come out to state their winger can only leave if any willing team pays his transfer fee in euros

Simba SC have sensationally claimed their winger Luis Miquissone can only leave the club if those interested pay 1 million euros for his services.

Miquissone has been linked to Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly recently. The Mozambican winger shone three days ago after his well-taken goal earned the Msimbazi giants a 1-0 win against African champions Al Ahly in their Group A match of the Caf Champions League at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Playing in front of 30, 000 fans, Miquissone, who joined Simba from UD Songo, scored the goal in the 31st minute, meeting a ball from midfielder Clatous Chama which he controlled and turned to unleash an unstoppable right-footed effort that beat Al Ahly keeper Mohamed El Shenawy to the roof of the net.

With Al Ahly among the top teams interested in the players’ services, Simba Media Officer Haji Manara has stated they will only let the player leave if a club pays 1m euros for his signature.

“You know a lot of people are asking about Luis [Miquissone], he’s a very special player with a lot of potential on the pitch,” Manara explained to Sokalabongo.

“Now we know and have seen what he can do after his exploits during the Champions League, then those interested for his services must plan to land his services, they don’t have to say they want him without action, they must plan because he is a player who will cost them millions.

“I want to make it very clear that Luis is currently under contract with Simba and his final offer cannot be less than one million euros, that is the last offer that Simba will accept for the player to leave.

“The current world spends more on Euros so his offer cannot be less than that.”

In a separate interview, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, named Miquissone, and Kenya defender Joash Onyango as his stand-out opposing players.

“Simba managed to play hard and defend themselves well for the entire 90 minutes,” Mosimane said as quoted by Sokalabongo. “They were careful to save all the dangerous balls that came in their goal, dangerous players were number 11 [Luis] and 16 [Onyango].”

Other teams reportedly keen to sign Miquissone include TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bel Belizizadad of Algeria, and Al Hilal of Sudan.