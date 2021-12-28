Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns to face Mosimane's Al Ahly in group stage

Mamelodi Sundowns were pitted against Al Ahly during the draw for this season's Caf Champions League group stage which was conducted on Tuesday afternoon.



Masandawana have been drawn in Group A along with Sudanese clubs Al Hilal Omdurman and Al Merrikh, as well as Al Ahly, who have won the last two Champions League titles under former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.



Al Ahly eliminated Sundowns from last season's tournament after the two teams clashed in the quarter-finals with the Egyptian football powerhouse emerging 3-1 winners on aggregate.



Sundowns' PSL rivals, AmaZulu, who are making their debut appearances in Africa's biggest football club competition, will take on Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, Guinea's Horoya and Algerian side ES Setif in Group B.



Usuthu reached this stage of the tournament after causing an upset in the second round of qualifying as coach Benni McCarthy masterminded a win over the DR Congole football heavyweights Tout Puissant Mazembe on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.



Meanwhile, Group C features Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis and Etoile du Sahel, CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy, who are making their debut appearance in the group stage.



Lastly, Zamalek of Egypt have been pitted against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in Group D which also includes Angolan clubs Atletico de Luanda and Sagrada Esperanca.



The group stage matches are set to commence in February 2022 and two teams from each group will progress to the knockout phase of the tournament.



Full draw



Group A



Al Ahly (Egypt)



Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)



Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan)



Al Merrikh (Sudan)



Group B



Raja Casablanca (Morocco)



ES Setif (Algeria)



AmaZulu FC (South Africa)



Horoya AC (Guinea)



Group C



Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)



Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)



Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)



CR Belouizdad (Algeria)



Group D



Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)



Zamalek (Egypt)



Atletico De Luanda (Angola)



Sagrada Esperanca (Angola)