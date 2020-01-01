Caf Champions League: Lwandamina worried ahead of Zamalek SC vs Zesco United tie

The coach urges his players to make use of the many chances they have been creating and score goals

Zesco United head coach George Lwandamina has singled out one major thing which has impeded them in the Caf Champions League campaign.

Zesco United will face Egyptian side Zamalek SC on Friday looking for their first win in Group A and Lwandamina says lack of precision in front of goal has been their major undoing.

The Super League champions visit the five-time Champions League winners at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo for matchday four action knowing only a win will resuscitate their quest to reach the knockout stage of Africa's premier inter-club competition.

“This is a team that creates a lot of chances and often enjoys good possession but we have thus far been lacking composure in front of goal. We need to quickly develop this trait if we are to defeat our opponents,” Lwandamina was quoted by Zesco United's Facebook page.

Goalkeeper Jacob Banda says they are ready to face their opponents but explained what they will need in order to pick up a good result in the north.

“We have come to Egypt with confidence we can beat Zamalek and what is critical for us is the mental strength when we meet them. It is quite cold here compared to Zambia but that will not distract us in any way because we know exactly what we need to do,” Banda stated.

“This is the highest level of the African game and as such you have to be ready for anything. I strongly believe our strikers know what is at stake and they will deliver accordingly.”

The club's CEO Richard Mulenga affirms the players are ready for the duel and hopes they will perform even in the absence of the fan's support.

“Tonight, we take on Zamalek in a very crucial Champions League match in Egypt. Despite not being with you, our loyal fans, we strongly believe you are with us in spirit. The boys are motivated knowing too well you are behind us,” Mulenga said.

Tout Puissant Mazembe lead Group A with seven points, three more than Zamalek who are second. Zesco United are third with two points as well as Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto of Angola who are at the bottom courtesy of an inferior goal difference.