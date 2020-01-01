Caf Champions League: Lwaliwa reveals how prepared Vipers SC are to face Al-Hilal

The Venoms captain now says they are ready to take any challenge posed by their opponents as they start their Caf campaign

Vipers SC captain Halid Lwaliwa has stated they are ready to take whatever challenge their opponents Al-Hilal will pose during their Caf Champions League match on Saturday.

The Venoms will be making a return to continental football after winning the Uganda Premier League (UPL) last season and have been drawn to confront the Sudanese in the preliminary stage of the competition.

Vipers will host the Sudanese champions at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende for the first leg on Saturday then play the return encounter in Omdurman. The second leg, set for December 4-6, will be Vipers’ first visit to Sudan since 2018 when they knocked out Hilal’s rivals El-Merriekh.

Lwaliwa has told the club’s social media they are ready to battle for a win by stating: "We are quite ready for whatever challenge comes our way. The morale in camp is high.

“We have prepared very well with the coaches and everyone is ready and confident for the game.”

In a previous interview, Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba revealed he will bank on experience in his squad to eliminate Al-Hilal.

“It’s another great opportunity to revive our fortunes in this competition,” Kajoba told the club’s official website . “We have what it takes to get past our opponents because the team has been at this level before and we have been preparing for this for many months.

“We have a good team and we believe that with determination and character, we shall get where want to be.”

The club's assistant captain Geoffrey Wasswa also opined on what the UPL champions need to do to stand a chance of advancing.

“We have been there before and believe it will be a good experience facing our opponents in a familiar place. The teamwork, commitment, and determination are all we need to progress," he said.

Venoms custodian Bashir Sekagya stated the game against the Sudanese champions will be a challenge considering the UPL has not yet started, but exuded confidence his team will perform well.

“We have been preparing ourselves for this moment despite the fact that the Uganda Premier League has not started yet. It is a real test but we are set and even motivated by the return of our teammates who have been sidelined with injuries," he opined.

The winner between Vipers and Al-Hilal will face the winner between Asante Kotoko of Ghana or Mauritanian champions Noudhibou FC in the qualifying stage.