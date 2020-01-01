Caf Champions League: Al Hilal captain Saaed identifies Vipers SC’s dangermen

The captain of the Sudanese side revealed he was impressed by three Venoms players and warned his teammates to be wary of them

Al Hilal captain Abd Al-Latif Saeed has revealed he was impressed by Vipers SC’s Abdulkarim Watambala, Ibrahim Orit and Disan Galiwango during the Caf Champions League preliminary round meeting at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

Vipers went down 1-0 against the Sudanese side but Watambala and debutants Orit and Galiwango impressed despite the end result, according to Al Hilal’s skipper Saeed.

Walid El Shoala scored the goal that gave Al Hilal the first-leg advantage ahead of the return leg that will be played on December 5.

“Three players caught my imagination. Shirt number 25 [Watambala], shirt number three [Galiwango] and the wide forward [Orit] who came on were brilliant,” Saeed said after the game as per Football256.

“I think they were good on the day for their side and caused a couple of problems for our backline. We have to take notice of them for the second leg.”

Vipers head coach Fred Kajoba stated some of his players underperformed and thus put them under pressure before the decisive second leg encounter.

“Poor first half, very good second half but now we have to go back to the drawing board and correct those small mistakes,” Kajoba said after the game.

“In the first half, we did not play good football. I felt some of the players were below par in the first half and I thought they were not at the level required to play at Vipers.

The Ugandan coach revealed what made them look a more solid side in the second half.

“I liked how we handled the game in the second half. I thought we were better, braver, and had purpose about our play," Kajoba continued.

“We shifted our shape to a back three, and that helped us have more men inside their half.

“That gives me a lot of confidence in the team that we can build on that and turn around this fixture. It is not entirely out of our hands and I am positive we can get the result in Sudan.”

Vipers returned to the continental football after they were declared champions when last season was cancelled in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.