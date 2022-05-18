Caf Champions League: Al Ahly want European VAR referees for Wydad Casablanca showdown

Al Ahly have set new demands to Caf ahead of the Champions League final against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco later this month.

The final showdown will be hosted at the Mohamed V Stadium, the usual home ground of Ahly Ahly’s opponents, and now the Egyptian side have come up with new demands before the game.

"Appointing European referees for VAR, which was done during the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, especially since the winner of the game will represent Africa in the Fifa Club World Cup," Al Ahly said in a statement.

"Appointing one of Africa’s top referees in the continent to officiate the match and do not consider any referees who committed controversial mistakes and caused problems in any of the previous Caf competitions."

The African champions also demanded a certain percentage of the stadium capacity be allocated to them.

"Setting the standards to hold the Caf Champions League final, including [the capacity of the stadium, allocating 50% of the stadium's capacity to Al Ahly fans] to provide equal opportunities," it added.

"The club will pay the prices of the allocated tickets from different categories and we are waiting for your response about the prices of the tickets.

"We would like Caf to guarantee that half of the stadium's capacity will be allocated only to Al Ahly fans, and we want Caf to coordinate this demand with the parties responsible for organizing the match."

Safety for their travelling contingent and fans was also stressed: "Guaranteeing the safety of everyone involved in the match and ensuring that the organizers of the match will apply all the regulations of Caf and Fifa to prevent any factor that would affect the performance of the players," Al Ahly’s statement continued.

"Facilitating the visa procedures for Al Ahly fans to ensure that our fans can easily travel and attend the match in their allocated seats [half of the stadium's capacity].

"We would like you to take into consideration the shortage of time and that we are waiting for your response in the next 72 hours."

The final game will be played on May 30.