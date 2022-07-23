Caf Awards: ‘Oshoala deserves Player of the Year trophy and more’ – Ex-Nigeria’s Nkwocha

The Barcelona Femeni star has now won more awards than her fellow countrywoman after her latest achievement

Former Nigeria women’s national team captain Perpetua Nkwocha has praised Asisat Oshoala after she won the Caf African Player of the Year for a record fifth time.

Before the 2022 awards – held in Rabat before the Women's Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal match between Nigeria and Zambia and a final showdown between Morocco and South Africa – both Oshoala and Nkwocha had lifted four Player of the Year trophies.

"I am very happy for Asisat. She deserves this and more. She is still young. She should keep up the hard work and she will continue dominating," Nkwocha told CafOnline.

Article continues below

"There is a lot more from where this came from. She is doing amazing for Nigeria and Barcelona. All she needs to do is continue putting in the hard work."

Nkwocha is a back-to-back winner of the awards after emerging continent’s best in 2004 and 2005 and repeated the feat in 2010 and 2011. She played in seven editions of the Wafcon and won five titles with the Super Falcons.

Meanwhile, Oshoala suffered a grade two medial collateral ligament injury during their opening match against Banyana Banyana and was subsequently sidelined in the 14th edition of Wafcon.

"Last season was tough for me because of injuries and now this one, but I thank everyone around me who continues to support me," the 27-year-old Barcelona Femeni striker said.

"I need this kind of support to pull through and to work towards healing.

"My teammates have had it rough in the last few days, and I want to dedicate this award to them. I would not have achieved this without them because we work as a team. We came here to win our 10th title, but we fell short in the semi-finals."

Oshoala, also a Player of the Year award winner in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019, saw off competition from Cameroon and Inter Milan's Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia's Grace Chanda to be named this year’s victor.