Caf Awards 2022: Kanu, Oshoala, and Kgatlana headline Women’s Player of the Year nominees
Asisat Oshoala is eyeing a fifth African Women's Player of the Year prize after making the nominees list announced by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for the 2022 award.
The Barcelona striker has won four of the last six prizes thanks to her exploits for the Nigeria women’s national team as well as her European team.
Another triumph will see the former Super Falcons captain become the first to be handed the diadem five times, overtaking African football great Perpetua Nkwocha.
In a bid to achieve this feat, the 27-year-old faces rivalry from 2015 winner Ajara Nchout Njoya, South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and compatriots Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu.
More shortly…
Kanu & Kgatlana headline Caf awards nominees
Who do you think will be selected as Africa’s best player?