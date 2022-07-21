The forward capped a stunning year with his second African Player of the Year crown, beating off competition from Salah and Mendy

Sadio Mane has won the 2022 African Player of the Year prize ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, claiming the prestigious prize at the Caf Awards ceremony in Rabat on Thursday.

It is the Senegal international's second African Player of the Year title as he becomes the fifth African after El Hadji Diouf, Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure, and Salah to win the award in consecutive years since Caf took over the distribution of the award in 1992.

Having been recognised as the best player on the continent, he is now two triumphs short of Eto’o and Toure – who both won the prize a record four times.

Before heading for Bayern Munich in a €41 million (£35m/$43m) transfer, Mane enjoyed a superb 2021-22 season with Liverpool – helping them win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as well as playing a crucial role in their Uefa Champions League runners-up finish.

He scored 16 Premier League goals, two in the FA Cup and five in the Champions League. Overall, he accounted for 33 goals and five assists in the period in review.

On the international scene, Mane propelled the Lions of Teranga to win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations – scoring the crucial penalty that downed Egypt inside Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, locking up the victory after a 0-0 draw through 120 minutes.

The 30-year-old was impressive throughout the tournament, contributing three goals and two assists to win the Player of the Tournament.

His contributions were also key in helping the West Africans qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup after defeating Salah's Pharaohs over two legs.

Elsewhere, Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr picked the Young Player of the Year award ahead of Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United) and Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Men’s Awards in Full

Club of the Year (Men) - Wydad Athletic Club

Interclub Player of the Year (Men) - Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Men) - Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

National Team of the Year (Men) – Senegal

Goal of the Year- Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)

Coach of the Year - (Men) - Aliou Cisse (Senegal)