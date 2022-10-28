Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Cadiz against Atletico Madrid in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Atletico Madrid will travel to Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla to take on Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday. Diego Simeone will be urging his troops for a reaction after they were eliminated from the Champions League following a draw against Bayer Leverkusen at home. In La Liga, they are eight points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid after 11 rounds, and with Real Sociedad breathing down their neck they will definitely want to pick the three points on offer.

Cadiz have won just once in the league and are currently in the relegation zone with seven points from 11 matches. They have already shipped 22 goals and Atletico's strikers will be eager to put them to the sword.

GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Date: October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 3:15 pm BST / 8:15 am ET / 7:45pm IST Venue: Estadio Nueva Mirandilla. Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes+.

The match can be live-streamed on La Liga TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 - 1 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes + ESPN+, FuboTV UK Premier Sports 2 La Liga TV, Premier Player HD India Sports18 - 1 HD Voot Select

Cadiz team news & squad

Cadiz are struggling with several injured players. Joseba Zaldua, Momo Mbaye, David Gil, Jon Garrido and Ivan Alejo will be unavailable for the match. They will also miss Isaac Carcelen and Ruben Alacaraz after both were given their marching orders against Rayo Vallecano in their last outing.

Cadiz predicted XI: Ledesma; Cala, L Hernandez, Chust, Espino; Sobrino, Fede, Fernandez, Bongonda; Perez, Negredo.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ledesma, Gil, Aznar Defenders Fali, Chust, Cala, Hernandez, Espino, Arzamendia, Carcelen Midfielders Blanco, Alarcon, Mari, Alcarez, Fede, Fernandez, Bongonda, Mabil, Ocampo Forwards Lozano, Perez, Sobrino, Negredo, Gimenez

Atletico Madrid team news & squad

Atletico will continue to miss Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar and Sergio Reguilon.

Jan Oblak will continue to stand between the sticks with Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Reinaldo and Nahuel Molina as the back four. Rodrigo De Paul could slot in at the centre of the park along with Geoffrey Kondogbia. Angel Correa and Yanick Carrasco might be tasked to provide width, while Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann should lead the line.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Correa, Kondogbia, De Paul, Carrasco; Morata, Griezmann