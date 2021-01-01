Byekwaso: Vipers SC and KCCA FC have big brand to protect when they clash

The young tactician explains why the Kasasiro Boys must strive to get a win when they host the Venoms on Saturday

Kampala City Council Authority FC interim coach Morley Byekwaso has stated they have a name to protect when they come up against rivals Vipers SC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Saturday.

The Kasasiro Boys will host the Venoms at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala in a top-of-the-table clash hoping to win the game and bridge the gap between them and the reigning champions.

Ahead of the match, Byekwaso has explained KCCA will do everything to get the three points as they want to close the gap between them and Vipers at the top of the 16-team table.

“This game is going to be tough because Vipers has a name, a big brand but the good thing is we are at home, we are going to do our best, these two teams have names to protect but we are going to do our level best to see that we win the match,” Byekwaso told KCCA Online TV.

“Vipers won the first leg at their home, so it is not going to be an easy game, because Vipers needs this game a lot because they are near the end line but I think we are going to do our level best to see that we bridge the gap which is a bit long.

“But for us to succeed, we must have our self-belief and self-confidence to see that we win this game, and once we win it, we will be on the right track.”

On whether KCCA are still in the title race, Byekwaso said: “I still believe what we have to do we want to raise our chances again, we need to win our games and everything will change but once we keep on losing then we will have problems, so we need to win that game seriously and once it works our way I think we shall have motivated ourselves so well to win the two trophies.”

Byekwaso has also blamed the team’s recent poor run in the league to injuries to key players insisting they will have to use the squad they have for the remaining matches.

“We have a problem of squad depth, our three top strikers are still down and we think they have been taking us somewhere but now we are a bit struggling because of the depth of the squad but I think we are going to use our players.

“We need to motivate them and we do what we can do, maybe win at home, but we do respect Vipers because they have good players and their depth of the squad is perfect but we will do our best.

“We must win at home so as to bridge the gap, if we don’t win at home then we are in trouble.”

KCCA are sitting fourth on the table with 37 points from 21 matches, while Vipers are second on 46 points from 21 matches.