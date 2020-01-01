Byekwaso: Uganda U20 coach impressed by Hippos in draw vs South Sudan

The tactician has now set his sights on Wednesday's game against Burundi hoping to get maximum points

Uganda U20 head coach Morley Byekwaso had to change his tactical approach for his team to get a point against South Sudan in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) U20 Championship.

The Hippos battled to a goalless draw after playing a large part of the game with 10 men owing to the sending off of Musa Ramadhan. The tactician was impressed with the way his players played in that game and ended up getting a point in Group B.

"The game has been so hard, the boys have fought up to the last minute," Byekwaso said.

More teams

"It has been a tricky match, when we got the red card, everything changed, we had to change a lot tactically to at least give ourselves a chance in the game. We had to adjust to ensure that at least we do not concede because that would have created a disadvantage for us."

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The Hippos went on to give their best and created chances. The tactician has now set his eyes on Wednesday's game against Burundi.

"Because with the nature of the tournament, every point matters a lot in terms of who advances from the group," he added.

"We tried our best, the boys have played and we focus now on our next game which will be on Wednesday."

In another game played on Monday, Kenya's Rising Stars went top of Group C after a 3-0 win over Ethiopia.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla rose highest in the 39th minute to head home a cross from the right. The defenders left the forward unmarked and he did not waste the opportunity.

It was the only goal scored in the first half as strikers looked a little rusty.

The Rising Stars continued with their push for another goal immediately after the break. Their push for a second goal bore fruits in the 46th minute. The Ethiopia goalkeeper failed to keep hold of a high ball and Omalla flicked it to Ronald Reagan who had no trouble finding the back of the net.

With five minutes remaining on the clock, a long ball from the back fell to the K'Ogalo forward whose first touch put him past the defender. He steadied himself but with the keeper to beat, he spotted the advancing and unmarked Enock Wanyama who tapped the ball into an empty net.