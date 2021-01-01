Byekwaso: KCCA head coach reveals visit of Mutebi ahead of BUL FC game

The interim coach sets his sight on helping the Garbage Collectors win silverware

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC coach Morley Byekwaso has revealed former coach Mike Mutebi visited him to show his support ahead of Friday's Ugandan Premier League game against BUL FC.

The latter and the Garbage Collectors parted ways a couple of days ago with the Hippos coach taking over. After leading the Kampala-based side to a 3-0 win, the tactician went on to reveal his predecessor visited him and the team at large.

"The gaffer was here... on Tuesday; everyone enjoyed his visit to the training ground, we had a few nice chats," Byekwaso said after leading the team for the first time after Mutebi's exit.

"We had a great time and he encouraged us. He knows the staff through and through. He knows we are going to do whatever we can, up to the last second.

"Of course, in our roles as coaches, you do not have permanent addresses or control over your future that lies with your bosses so I think it was a nice gesture."

The 45-year-old former midfielder further explained his main target is to ensure success returns to Kasasiro Boys.

"It has been four years working under a great manager like Mutebi and for the last four years, we have been winning trophies," Byekwaso added.

"There is no pressure on my side, I do not feel any pressure because I have been at this club and everyone knows the ambition that we have.

"So my technical team and I need to make sure that we go back to the drawing board and make sure that the success returns and that is going to be our main task."

After Friday's win over BUL, KCCA are fourth with 30 points, six less than joint leaders Vipers SC and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC, from the 16 matches they have played.

They have won nine matches, drawn three, and lost four matches. They have scored 41 goals in the process and conceded 12.

They will now turn their attention to the first leg of the Uganda Cup where they will play minnows Nyamityobora at Lugogo Stadium. The first meeting will be on April 7 with the second one coming in three days later.