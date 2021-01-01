Byekwaso: KCCA FC wary of bogey side BUL FC

The interim tactician is keen to start second round of the top-tier on a high but cautions his players not to underrate their rivals

Kampala City Council Authority coach Morley Byekwaso has cautioned his players against underrating BUL FC when they face off in a Ugandan Premier League match on Friday.

The Kasasiro Boys will host their bogey side at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo as they start their second-round campaign in the top tier.

The game will be the first for interim coach Byekwaso, who was appointed on Monday to take over from fired Mike Mutebi, and ahead of the clash, the new man in charge has stressed the importance of starting the second round on a high but cautioned his players to be wary of the threat posed by their opponents.

“We want to start the second round on a high and that means winning games,” Byekwaso told the club’s official website.

“We shall try to take the game to our opponents but with caution because we know the kind of threat they pose.”

This will be the fifth game Byekwaso will be serving as head coach for KCCA because, in the 2019/20 season, he took charge of four games, won twice, drew twice, and did not concede a goal during a period when his predecessor was suspended.

Byekwaso has confirmed assistant captain Julius Poloto has recovered from a long-term injury and will be given some minutes against BUL.

“We are boosted by the return of our assistant captain Julius Poloto who has been out for long and he will have some minutes in this game,” Byekwaso continued.

“Fillbert Obenchan, Moses Aliro, Denis Iguma, Stefano Mazengo, and Poloto are back from injury and are part of the squad to face BUL.”

KCCA lost to Vipers in their last game that marked the end of the first round while BUL shared the spoils with Mbarara City.

The Kasasiro Boys are yet to beat their rivals in the last two matches as BUL won on both occasions - 3-0 last term and 2-1 this season with both games played in Jinja.

They will go into matchday 16 with 27 points from 15 games and are in fifth position with 27 points while BUL have won six times this term, sharing the spoils twice and losing seven times, and are placed ninth on the 16-team table with 20 points.

KCCA knows a win against BUL will keep their hopes high in pursuit of the 14th league title but they must also be ready to come up against their former players - Denis Okot, Walter Ochora, and Musa Esenu – who are now playing for BUL.

Forwards Charles Lwanga and Sadat Anaku are all available for selection for KCCA, Lwanga has scored seven goals in the last 10 games while Anaku has scored six goals in the last six games for the club, while Brian Aheebwa, Juma Balinya, Gift Ali, Musa Ramathan and John Revita are all ruled out due to injuries.