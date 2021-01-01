Byekwaso: KCCA FC tactician unhappy with drop in standards

The Garbage Collectors struggled to win the domestic Cup fixture on Sunday

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC coach Morley Byekwaso has conceded his team is still at their level despite beating Fufa Big League side Maroons FC in the Uganda Cup round of 16.

The Ugandan Premier League side needed goals from Herbert Achai and Hassan Jurua to ensure they got a vital first-leg win at Luzira Prisons ground. Despite winning the game, the Garbage collectors struggled and they had their goalkeeper Charles Lukwago to thank for making vital saves as well as denying Pius Obuya from the penalty spot.

The Hippos tactician was not amused by the performance and went on to point out his team's main undoings.

"I think the boys showed some of the characters [on Sunday], but I am still worried by the drop off in performance levels especially in the second half," Byekwaso stated.

"We are trying to get to a level, but the team is not quite adapting well to that and it is also a problem."

The tactician has now explained what might have contributed to the unsatisfying performance on Sunday.

"But I cannot fault them because lately we have struggled with injuries and have had to play a few individuals out of position," Byekwaso continued.

"Three of our top strikers are still out with injury. Brian Aheebwa, Sam Ssenyonjo, and recently Charles Lwanga has also joined the list.

And it is hard for us with the replacements available. They are all inclined more to midfield. That means they cannot give you the urgency in the attack.

Of course, I have seen improvements here and there. But I think we need to get 45% more from their potential to get to the level where we want to be."

The Uganda Cup presents a good opportunity for KAAC to win a trophy this season considering they are 10 points behind Uganda Revenue Authority with a handful of matches remaining to conclude the season.

Meanwhile, Police FC defeated Premier League rivals Bright Stars 4-1 to take the first-leg advantage at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

The overall winner will represent Uganda in the annual Caf Confederation Cup competition.