Byekwaso: KCCA FC must keep winning rhythm by beating URA FC

The Kasasiro Boys’ tactician is keen to earn revenge against the Tax Collectors when the two sides face-off in the league contest

Kampala City Council Authority FC head coach Morley Byekwaso has called on his players to keep the rhythm of winning matches going when they take on URA FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro Boys will visit the Arena of Visions in Ndejje for the second-round match against the Tax Collectors and the game comes after both sides featured in the Round of 32 of the Uganda Cup where KCCA eliminated Nyamityobora FC on Saturday while URA progressed at the expense of Mbarara City on Friday.

Byekwaso, who will be taking charge of the team for the fourth time during his period as an interim manager after replacing Mike Mutebi and has won his first three games, has urged his players to make sure they keep the good run going against their bogey side.

“We want to maintain our rhythm and that means winning games,” Byekwaso told the club’s official website. “We shall go to Ndejje knowing the threat our opponents pose to us, they are joint top on the league table and have been playing well.”

Byekwaso further admitted his boys must produce a better game if they are to beat a side they are yet to beat in the last four league outings.

“We have not won against them in the last four league games and we need to get our act together to pick maximum points against them,” Byekwaso continued.

“We are boosted by the return of Musa Ramathan and Mazengo Stefano and this gives us plenty of options moving forward.”

The Tax Collectors won the first round meeting 2-1 at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo and KCCA have not won against them in the last four games and the last win for KCCA against URA came on January 8, 2019, at Namboole with Timothy Awany notching the lone goal in the 1-0 win.

Byekwaso will be boosted with the return of Musa Ramathan and Stefano Mazengo, who are back from long injury lay-offs, and are available for selection while forwards Sam Ssenyonjo, Charles Lwanga, and Sadat Anaku are also all available for selection after missing the domestic cup fixture.

Ssenyonjo has scored six goals in all competitions this season for KCCA, Lwanga has scored nine goals in the last 13 games, while Anaku has managed seven goals in the last nine games for the club.

Meanwhile, Brian Aheebwa, Juma Balinya, Gift Ali, and John Revita are all ruled out due to injuries, while teenagers Dominic Ayella and Joseph Kafumbe will miss the clash as they are currently sitting for school examinations.