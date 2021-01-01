Byekwaso: KCCA FC must earn revenge against rivals SC Villa

The Ugandan tactician maintains the Kasasiro Boys must earn revenge when they host the Jogoos at Lugogo Stadium

Kampala City Council Authority FC interim coach Morley Byekwaso has stated their defeat against URA FC is now behind them and their target is to earn revenge against SC Villa in a Ugandan Premier League match on Sunday.

The Kasasiro Boys suffered their fifth defeat of the season after losing 2-0 against the Tax Collectors, who ended up sealing a double over them at the Arena of Visions on Wednesday.

Ahead of their match against the Jogoos at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, interim coach Byekwaso has promised an immediate response saying they will have to earn revenge against the side which beat them 2-1 in the first round fixture at Nakivubo Stadium in December.

“We expect to take revenge because we lost at their home, so we need to win at our home to make the table look a bit clean, once we lost on Wednesday, it was very bad for us and the table turned ugly,” Byekwaso told the club’s Online TV.

“Life has come back to normal, we have trained well, although we lost last time our spirits are very high, the URA game is gone and now we are planning to see how we can beat Villa on Sunday.

“We all know it is not going to be a very easy game, it is going to be a very difficult game, we saw Villa against Express FC, they were very physical, they are very athletic but we have to play well, we have to manage the ball very well to see that we come out successful.”

Byekwaso further said his team has started to play his style insisting he will not change the starting eleven against Villa unless he has got injuries or players out with sickness.

“I think the team has started to regain what we want that is the possession of the ball and winning mentality and the pressing and I think on a good pitch like ours, we are going to have a very good show, and I know whoever, plays well will definitely get a chance to start, but we will keep our squad with those who play well,” Byekwaso, who took over from Mike Mutebi, continued.

“So I can only make changes to the starting squad if we have an injured player or if another player gets sick.”

On the fitness of returning player Hassan Jurua, Byekwaso said: “[Jurua] is a very good player despite the problems he got last year, we are now believing in him, and he has shown he can perform and we will continue to give him a chance so he can continue to prove us wrong, he knows how to use the ball and he has a very good sense of getting the ball to the forwards.”

KCCA are currently lying fifth on the 16-team table with 30 points from 17 matches, and they are 12 points behind table-toppers Vipers SC and URA, who both have 42 points are and joint top.