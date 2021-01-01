Byekwaso: KCCA FC must defeat Vipers SC to keep title hopes alive

The interim tactician warns the Kasasiro Boys to make their home advantage count when they host the Venoms at Lugogo

Kampala City Council Authority FC interim coach Morley Byekwaso has conceded if they suffer defeat against rivals Vipers SC in their Ugandan Premier League match their title campaign will come to an end.

The Kasasiro Boys will host the Venoms at Lugogo Stadium on Sunday and will be hoping to continue with their good run in the recent Uganda Cup games and pick up three points against the second-placed side on the 16-team table.

The 13-time league champions suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first round meeting played at St Mary’s Kitende and Byekwaso’s charges know a win this time around will take them to 40 points, six points behind second-placed Vipers and 10 points behind leaders URA FC.

Byekwaso has stated for them to remain in the title race, they must strive to bridge the gap between them and the sides ahead of them on the log, and admitted if they lose to the Venoms, then they are out of the race.

“We face a tough side in Vipers that are six points clear from us on the table,” Byekwaso told the club’s official website.

“We are fully focused on winning the game and keeping our chase for the title alive.

“We cannot afford to lose any more games as we have hit the final bend of the season. We are affected by injuries and squad depth is a big issue at the club.”

On a positive note, Byekwaso confirmed the return of vice-captain Julius Poloto and Ashraf Mugume, after missing the past four and six games, respectively, due to injury.

“The positive news is our assistant captain Julius [Poloto] and Ashraf [Mugume] are back for this game and this gives us more options from which to choose,” Byekwaso continued.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Joseph Kafumbe is done with his final senior papers and resumed training with the squad this week, while Fillbert Obenchan, Andrew Kawooya, Charles Lwanga, and Brian Aheebwa will miss the game due to various injuries.

The game will come a little too early for teenage forward Samuel Ssenyonjo and defender John Revita, who started training with the first team early last week but are yet to gain full match fitness.

In the last 22 games between them, KCCA has won six, lost 10 and they have drawn six times.