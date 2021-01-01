Byekwaso: KCCA FC must break jinx and beat Mbarara City away

The Ugandan tactician says the target for the Kasasiro Boys is to end the poor run when they play away at Kakyeeka Stadium

Kampala City Council Authority FC interim coach Morley Byekwaso has stated they must end their poor run of results against Mbarara City when the two sides face off in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Kasasiro Boys will visit Mbarara town to face the home team at Kakyeeka Stadium and will be hoping to record their first-ever win against the hosts at that venue.

In the last three games played between the two sides at Kakyeeka Stadium, Mbarara has one win with the other two ending in draws, and it is the reason Byekwaso has called on his charges to make sure they end the poor run by winning the match.

“We face a very good side in Mbarara,” Byekwaso told the club’s official website. “They have a very good home record against us. We have not beaten them at Kakyeeka in the three games we have played here.

“We want to break the jinx and pick three points here. The players have to be very ready for the challenge that lies ahead and come to the party.

“This game is the first of our two back-to-back away games and we want it to give us the rhythm ahead of our next encounter.”

Heading into the fixture, Mbarara shared the spoils with Express in the previous league game at Wankulukuku Stadium while Byekwaso’s KCCA picked up three vital points against SC Villa at home in a closely contested encounter at Lugogo.

In the last seven league games between the two sides, KCCA has won twice, lost once and both sides have shared the spoils four times, while three goals have been scored in this fixture at Kakyeeka Stadium, two for Mbarara and one goal for KCCA.

Byekwaso received a boost to his 18-man squad as Samuel Kato and Keziron Kizito returned from injuries, so too midfielder Gift Ali, who traveled with the team after featuring as a second half substitute in the game against Villa.

Teenage forward Samuel Ssenyonjo, who scored KCCA’s only ever goal at Kakyeeka Stadium, is part of the 18-man squad that traveled to Mbarara.

The youngster has five league goals and six goals in all competitions this term for KCCA while Bright Anukani did not travel due to an injury picked up in the previous league game against Villa.