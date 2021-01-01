Byekwaso: KCCA FC & Mbarara City lacked quality in final third

The tactician has now focused on the forthcoming assignment away to Onduparaka aiming at maximum points

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC coach Morley Byekwaso believes a lack of quality in the final third led to a goalless draw against Mbarara City in the Ugandan Premier League assignment at Kakyeeka Stadium.

The Hippos tactician went on to laud his opponents for the display they put in, believing their defenders did enough to ensure to stop his forwards.

"Mbarara City are a good team with players with enough experience and you can never doubt their potential; mostly when they are playing at home they can win against any team," Byekwaso stated.

"But I feel we did not do enough to win the game and I believe a point earned was a fair result for both teams because we all lacked the quality in the final third.

"Our forwards were under pressure in a way, the defenders from the opposite side did not allow them to do what they wanted on the ball."

The tactician has promised to work on the mistakes made especially in the final third before their next assignment.

"I believe the chances created were under pressure, those can never be sure chances so together with my technical team, we shall need to see how we improve our strikers in such situations posed by defenders from the opposition," Byekwaso continued.

"But all in all, this league is a marathon, today we settled for a point and we shall try to improve in our next game to see that we get positive results."

The Kasasiro Boys will be away to Onduparaka in their next game hoping to complete a double after winning the initial round 8-0. The 13-time champions scored their goals courtesy of Brian Aheebwa who scored four goals, and Samuel Ssenyodo who scored a hat-trick, with the remaining goal coming from Herbert Achai.

Article continues below

Byekwaso is hopeful the Garbage Collectors will get maximum points on the road.

"It is going to be yet another long trip in a few days and definitely the player will be fatigued. But it is the situation all the teams are going through therefore we shall have no excuse and I hope we shall win."

Currently, KCCA are on 34 points and fourth on the table.