Byekwaso: KCCA FC coach on why Onduparaka win is vital for his team

The Garbage Collectors have managed to collect 37 points from the 20 games played this season

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC coach Morley Byekwaso believes his charges should put more effort to ensure they stand a better chance of winning the Ugandan Premier League title.

The Kasasiro Boys have been inconsistent in the ongoing campaign and are currently placed fourth on the table with 37 points, seven less than leaders Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC. On Sunday, they claimed a 1-0 win over Onduparaka with Sadat Anaku scoring the only goal.

The tactician believes his charges have the confidence after the win and will continue pushing the teams ahead of them.

"We have now got the morale of pushing for more because we still have games to play," Byekwaso said after their latest win.

"Having reached 37 points, we need to put in more effort and see that we keep on winning games as we continue to chase those ahead of us."

The win at Green Light Stadium was just the second for the Garbage Collectors, with the initial one coming way back in October 2018 when once again they claimed a 2-1 win.

The tactician has further conceded the Caterpillars played well despite losing the game.

"This has been our first win here in a while; I want to congratulate the boys for the work they have done because it has been hectic," Byekwaso continued.

"Onduparaka played well as always when they are at home; I salute them. I have not seen them attacking very much like this.

"Ondupraraka did that most through Living Kabon; he is a dangerous player. Kabon caused a lot of trouble for us and, unfortunately, they did not score, but, their attacking approach was positive."

The 13-time champions will be at home on Thursday to host Bright Stars, hoping to collect a further three points.

Defending champions Vipers SC are second on the table with 43 points. They have won 13 points, drawn four, and lost three while Express FC are third. They have won 11 games, drawn seven, and lost two and as a result, they have collected 40 points.

Police FC complete the top five with 37 points from the 20 games they have played.