Byekwaso impressed with impact made by Poloto for KCCA FC

The attacker has been out owing to a knee injury but is fit again to lead the Kasasiro Boys

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC coach Morley Byekwaso has lauded the impact made by striker Julius Poloto after recovering from injury.

The midfielder has been out nursing a knee injury since December 2019 when he was involved in the 4-0 win over Proline in the Ugandan Premier League. Last week, the striker came off the bench to score as the Kasasiro Boys claimed a 3-0 win.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old was once again on target as the Kasasiro Boys defeated Nyamityobora 4-2 in the Round of 32 in the Uganda Cup.

The tactician has now explained why he always enjoys having the youngster in the team.

"I am extremely happy for him now that he is back and in fine shape," Byekwaso said after Poloto's impact in the domestic competition.

"He has been one of our top players in the last three seasons but unfortunately he has struggled so much with injuries. Let us pray he keeps fit and injury-free because whenever he shines, he will always put the team on top."

On Wednesday, in the game played at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Bright Anukani, Poloto, Sadat Anaku, and Samuel Ssenypnjo scored for the Garbage Collectors while Clinton Kamugisha's brace is all that Nyamityobora managed from the domestic tie.

Anukani gave Kasasiro Boys a third-minute lead from outside the box with a delightfully taken strike. Assistant captain Poloto doubled the lead in the ninth minute with another clinical shot.

Nyamityobora scored in the 23rd minute via Kamugisha to have the deficit before Anukani was denied what could have been his brace by goalkeeper Tom Musinguzi three minutes later.

Article continues below

Four minutes after the half-hour mark, Anaku scored to stretch KCCA's lead. A combination between Herbert Achai, Poloto, and Charles Lwanga almost resulted in a fourth goal for the Premier League side but the latter's header hit the woodwork.

As the second half began, Kamugisha struck again for the Fufa Big League side before KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso made a change in the 65th minute replacing Anaku with Joseph Bukenya.

Steven Sserwada, Keziron Kizito, and Ssenyonjo came on for Anukani, Ashraf Mugume, and Lwanga for the Kasasiro Boys. Ssenyonjo scored the fourth goal for the Byekwaso side after he connected to a corner delivered by Bukenya.