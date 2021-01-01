Byekwaso: How Bright Stars will give KCCA FC a tough, harsh challenge

The two sides will clash in Lugogo for their 21st game of the season that promises to be hotly contested

Kampala Capital City Authority FC head coach Morley Byekwaso has explained why the Bright Stars Premier League game is going to be a tough one.

KCCA will host the opponents in Lugogo on Thursday and Byekwaso believes that the solidity and experience of their coach Baker Mbowa is going to make the game a tough encounter.

“It is going to be a very tough and harsh game because we are going to play a team that is very solid, compact and organized,” Byekwaso told the club’s Online TV.

“Coach Mbowa is a very experienced tactician and I know him so well because we played together at KCC when he was a striker and I was a midfielder. He has been in the game and he must know much about KCCA.

“Bright Stars have been so good and have crashed a number of teams and the big sides have faced tough moments against them. Whoever will play well and follow his tactics will take the day.”

The Ugandan coach pointed out what could favour KCCA against the eighth-placed rivals.

“The only advantage we have is that we are at home, we have a good pitch and we know how we shall answer them,” he stated. “Our primary targets are to win the games in front of us because that is the very important thing.”

The U20 national coach further explained the need to pick wins in the remaining games as they try to catch up with the leading sides.

“Once we win, things will become very clear and if we lose things will become very difficult. So, our approach against Bright Stars must be one of strong mentality, we must focus and see that we get the results,” Byekwaso concluded.

“We must put a good show and play the way KCCA always play.”

Kasasiro Boys will have Denis Iguma back from suspension and Bright Anukani – who was injured - will return after missing the away game against Onduparaka FC. John Revita, Sam Ssenyonjo, Brian Aheebwa and Ashraf Mugume will not be available due to injuries.

Benson Wagima, Jamil Nyule and Hamisi Habite are the players Mbowa are going to miss due to injuries. They join Ronald Sempala, Buule Kiwanuka and Sam Ssekito on the recovery list.