Byekwaso hopeful Balinya will improve KCCA FC striking department

The Hippos coach is aiming at getting a win over Vipers SC to stay in contention for league title

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC coach Morley Byekwaso is hopeful Juma Balinya will help solve their striking crisis in the Ugandan Premier League.

The former Gor Mahia attacker came from the bench to score the third goal for the Kasasiro Boys to inspire them to a 3-0 win over Maroons FC in the Uganda Cup. It was his first goal for the 13-time league champions.

The tactician was delighted with the goal and he hopes he stays injury-free to help the team score more goals.

"We are very pleased to see him score his first goal for the club because scoring is what he does best, but he has been on and off the pitch due to injuries," Byekwaso said.

"He is one of the best players at the club. The coaches and his fellow players are proud of him. It is a joy that he is back. We pray he avoids setbacks as has been the case previously as we head into the final bend of the season.

"When he keeps fit, we are hopeful he is going to help us a lot in the remaining games starting with that against Vipers SC on Sunday.

"Of late, we have struggled to score because most of our strikers are out injured, let us see what Balinya can offer."

Byekwaso's sentiments imply Balinya is in the plans of the Hippos coach after being sidelined by his predecessor Mike Mutebi.

The striker bagged the Golden Boot in 2018/19 after scoring 19 goals while with Police FC. He later joined 27-time Tanzania Mainland League champions, Yanga SC, but he was unsuccessful at the club.

K'Ogalo then signed him but once again he failed to settle and made a return to Uganda.

Prior to the game against the Purple Sharks, Balinya had played 258 minutes for the Garbage Collectors with only one start, while the remaining six appearances were from the bench.

KCCA will be playing reigning champions Vipers SC in their next game on Sunday. The Venoms are second on the log with 46 points from the 21 matches they have played.

KCCA are fourth with 37 points and a win will boost their chances of winning the league.