Byekwaso explains how KCCA FC will deal with ‘aggressive and tough’ Onduparaka FC

The Kasasiro Boys will be hosted by the Caterpillars in Arua for matchday 20 league action

Kampala Capital City Authority FC head coach Morley Byekwaso has explained how they plan to tackle Onduparaka FC in Sunday’s Uganda Premier League tie.

Byekwaso said the Arua club is always tough and aggressive whenever they play at home, but that will not prevent them from trying their best and fighting for a win.

“We arrived well and now we have finished on our set pieces in the last session of the training. We think the game is going to be very hard because Onduparaka play well at home and are very tough and aggressive,” Byekwaso told the club’s Online TV.

“But as former champions, we know that we want; we want to win but it is going very tough. We are going to try and see that we get positive results.”

The coach also gave injury updates from his side and explained how they are going to help the returning players reach their high level of fitness.

“Some are coming back and some are still missing,” he added. “We have got Juma Balinya and Mazengo Loro back but their fitness level is not better but we shall see how we will feature them in the game.

“We will give them fewer minutes so that they can stabilise and build on their fitness. We are going to miss Dennis Iguma so much because he has played so well in the last four games.

“We have struggled so much with injuries where we have a number of players who have not featured so much.”

On his part, Steven Sserwada echoed Byekwaso’s sentiments and urged them to fight for the win against the Caterpillars.

“The team is very ready and we are in a good condition. We know they are very tough but for KCCA, we are going for the three points,” Sserwada said.

Article continues below

The youngster is also hopeful they will catch up with the leading rivals.

“We will be motivated to fight and see we move to the top because in the last seasons we have always been first or second,” he concluded.

KCCA hope to take advantage of slip-ups by Vipers SC - who were defeated by Express FC - and URA FC - who drew against Bright Stars. The Tax Collectors are leading while the Venoms are second after 20 games played.