Byekwaso details how KCCA FC can bounce back after URA FC defeat

The Kasasiro Boys were handed a defeat by the Tax Collectors but the coach believes resilience is key going forward

Kampala Capital City Authority FC head coach Morley Byekwaso has explained how they can catch up with the leading rivals after a 2-0 Premier League loss to Uganda Revenue Authority on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro Boys stumbled against the second-placed side and Byekwaso believes picking up two wins in the next games will help them join the title race again.

"We still have the second round going on and we will play the big teams and hopefully we will get results. We also need a combination of young and senior players because it will help us a lot," Byekwaso told the club's portal.

"They [URA] have 39 points, we have 30 and I think the league is a marathon. We will fight and if we win two more games, I think we will be back on track.

"URA will visit our home, we will see what to do and come back to shape, play well and win."

The U20 national coach explained how he had warned his players about URA's threat before they lost after a rather disjointed performance.

"I had said that we were going to face a very experienced team with experienced coaches. They played so well, were organised, were physical and were superior to us," added the coach.

"We made mistakes and we did not mark so well especially in the first goal and were also disjointed in the second half. Simply, we were losing a lot of balls especially by the central defenders and the goalkeeper and that brought panic.

"We have to work and see we get comfortability while on the ball. But I also think the pitch was not so nice as it was so slippery and bumpy. I think we have to do a lot of things to come out of such conditions."

Byekwaso also accepted to shoulder some blame for the loss against the Tax Collectors especially on how he carried out his substitutions.

Article continues below

"I accept that substitutions that I made were so fast but if you see someone is tired you have to do something. We brought on our top scorer and thought he might change things. But I think it was not our day," he said.

"I cannot blame the players so much but I need to go back to the drawing board and see what I can do to have the team come back in better shape."

The Kasasiro Boys will welcome Sports Club Villa - who are sixth and with one fewer point - on Sunday for their 18th game of the season.