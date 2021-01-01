Byekwaso blames strikers for KCCA FC loss to Bright Stars

The Kasasiro Boys fell to the league rivals and the tactician feels the forwards failed the team

Kampala Capital City head coach Morley Byekwaso has blamed his strikers for the Uganda Premier League loss to Brights Stars on Thursday.

Byekwaso praised Dennis Iguma and Jurua Hassan but claimed his strikers were not good enough in front of goal as they conceded the 2-0 defeat away from home.

“The team that played first half played well, they pressed because we knew Bright Stars were going to be compact as usual but we lacked that effectiveness in finishing and it really cost us the game,” Byekwaso said as per Sports Nation.

“For me, [Dennis] Iguma played well though he lost a few balls. He was doing all the donkey work to serve the offensive players going forward.

“Jurua [Hassan] also played his role and although we lost this game, I can’t blame those two. I only blame the forwards who weren’t clinical enough.”

The tactician said they have to grow strong if they are to end the season at least with a trophy.

“It is a tough result and we are playing Maroons FC next in the Uganda Cup, a team that has always troubled us,” he added.

“If we are to win any trophy this season, we need to change our character because we have players whose character is very weak.

“The mentality and fighting spirit are really down so, if we are to win anything this season, we need to change the approach and character of some players.”

Byekwaso, however, has not lost hope in winning the Premier League title despite the loss.

“The league is a marathon,” he concluded. “We’ve lost against Bright Stars and if the others also lose, we still have that confidence to come back and win it because we still have many games to play.

“If we changed our character and approach, I believe we shall still make it.”

On his part, Bright Stars’ coach Baker Mbowa revealed what won them the game against the Kasasiro Boys.

“Our win against KCCA FC wasn’t accidental,” Mbowa stated. “KCCA FC are a strong team which we gave a lot of respect and prepared well that’s why we got positive results.

“The difference was in the substitutions I made. I started with young players and brought on Joseph Janjali and Joseph Akandwanaho and that’s the difference that changed the game.”

Bright Stars will face Sports Club Villa next.