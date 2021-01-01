Byamukama's efforts for Express FC stun Vipers SC, Kyetume FC beat Wakiso Giants

The defeat means the Venoms will drop to second place should URA avoid a loss against Bright Stars

Express FC condemned Uganda Premier League leaders Vipers SC to a 1-0 loss during Friday's encounter at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

John Byamukama scored the only goal that separated two of this season's clear title contenders to ensure the Red Eagles went home with three points.

Ceasar Manzoki of Vipers was yellow-carded in the 13th minute for a rough challenge on the opponent when the game was picking up speed.

Paul Mucureezi could have opened the score in the 28th minute but he sent his effort over the bar after he had been put through on goal by Disan Galiwango.

A minute after the half-hour mark, Murushid Juuko was booked after he exchanged words with referee Ssali Mashoodi.

Mucureezi was unlucky in the 35th minute when his second chance went narrowly wide after receiving a cross from Karim Watambala.

Watambala was the culprit in the 41st minute when he wasted another chance after Bbosi Byarughanga produced a good cross for him.

Eric Kambale's 42nd-minute header - from a cross by Godfrey Lwesibwa - went over the bar as Express mounted more attacks against the hosts.

Two early chances for Vipers in the second half also did not produce goals - the first from a close free-kick hitting the wall while the second one from Galiwango's effort was stopped by Express FC goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga.

Express’ Issa Lumu became the third player to be cautioned with a yellow card after a verbal altercation with the referee.

Fred Kajoba made changes in the 63rd minute when he introduced Milton Karisa and Richard Basangwa as Galiwango and Yunus Ssentamu left the pitch. A minute after the changes, the Red Eagles surprisingly took the lead when Byamukama - with a strike from 18-yards away - scored.

Kajoba's other change came in the 72nd minute when David Bagoole was introduced for Mucureezi. Daniel Shabene came on for Martin Kizza as the visitors made a change while clutching tightly onto their slim lead.

Meanwhile, Kyetume FC defeated Wakiso Giants by a 3-2 margin in the second league game of the day.

Robert Ssentongo, Ali Feni and Yusuf Sakka scored for Kyetume while the Purple Sharks found the back of the net through Vianne Ssekajugo and Ivan Bogere.