Byamukama: I have to keep consistent to play for Express FC

The holding midfielder states he will have to work extra hard to keep his starting role after impressing in the domestic cup in the previous match

Express FC midfielder John Byamukama has revealed the stiff competition for a starting place at the club and promised to maintain his consistency so as to play regularly.

The holding midfielder is one of the many players in that role at the Red Eagles vying for a starting berth but after his good display capped with a beautiful goal in the 2-2 draw against Kyetume FC in the Uganda Cup Round of 32 first leg, Byamukama says consistency will be the key to success.

“To be honest there is a lot of competition at the club and healthy competition at that,” Byamukama told the club’s official website.

“As a player I know consistency keeps you in the team, I think I played well [against Kyetume] and my goal also boosted my confidence so I know I have to keep it up in order to maintain a starting berth.

“What counts is what you do when the coach trusts you so ahead of the Uganda Cup return leg [on Saturday], the focus is on advancing to the Round of 16 and the team is working towards that.”

'Tooki' as he’s fondly known, made four appearances for the Red Eagles last season, three off the bench, while the Uganda Cup draw away to Kyetume was his first start for the club this campaign.

Byamukama will hope to help coach Wasswa Bbosa’s charges seal a Round of 16 spot in the return leg against Kyetume when the two sides meet again at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Saturday.

Despite managing a 2-2 draw in the first meeting, Bbosa maintained they have the advantage going into the return leg as they managed to score the two goals and promised to rectify mistakes from the match before they meet again.

Article continues below

“Well it was a tough game but we managed to pick up two important away goals,” Bbosa told the club’s official website. “I think the advantage is ours now and we’re going back to correct the mistakes we did today [Tuesday].

“Overall, I think we played well but we can do better in the return leg.”

Express FC have managed 10 domestic cup titles, a record they share with KCCA FC, and they last won the cup in 2007 with victory over KCCA in the final.